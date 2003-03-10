'FINANCIAL TIMES' REVIEWS AGENCIES FOR U.S. CAMPAIGN

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Pearson's flagship title The Financial Times is reviewing agencies in preparation for a new U.S. campaign to promote the newspaper and its Web site. According to executives close to the review, M&C Saatchi and DiMassimo Brand Advertising, both New York, have been tapped to present. Omnicom Group's BBDO Worldwide, New York, which had held the online portion of the account, said it is not pitching. The newspaper is not believed to have an agency of record, though Interpublic Group of Cos.' Avrett, Free & Ginsberg, New York, has worked with the company in the past. The company is reported to be spending $15 million relaunching the title. In the U.K., the company is working on a new campaign with Interpublic Group of Cos.' Delaney Lund Knox Warren.