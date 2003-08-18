FLA. NAMES CONSULTANT TO MANAGE $30 MILLION REVIEW

DETROIT (AdAge.com) -- The Florida attorney general's office tapped Boston-based consultant Pile & Co. to lead the search for an ad agency for a onetime, $30 million national sport utility vehicle safety campaign. Judy Neer, executive vice president Related Stories: STATES VOW TO CHALLENGE SUV AD CLAIMS Seek Compliance With New 'Rules' Accepted by Ford FLORIDA PLANS $30 MILLION SUV SAFETY AD CAMPAIGN Seeks Consultant to Manage Agency Review The attorney at the state handling the review said earlier this year that agencies with national or regional car dealer ad accounts will not be considered. The campaign's funding comes from a settlement last December by Ford Motor Co., which agreed to pay $51.5 million after a 50-state group sued the automaker for false advertising of its popular Ford Explorer SUV.