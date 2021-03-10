Foster Farms picks Erich & Kallman as its creative agency

Agency News

The West Coast poultry brand previously worked with Deutsch LA, and awarded the business to the independent shop without a review
By Jessica Wohl. Published on March 10, 2021.
The 50 most inspiring people and companies, according to industry creatives
Credit: Foster Farms

Foster Farms, the California-based poultry brand, named Erich & Kallman as its agency of record without a review.

Independent agency Erich & Kallman began its relationship with Foster Farms in late 2020 with work on a project, and won the account last week. Now, it will be responsible for strategic direction, creative ideation and production for a campaign set to debut in the third quarter.

Foster Farms had worked with Deutsch LA since 2016. Prior to that, the brand worked with Goodby Silverstein & Partners in a relationship that dated back to 1993. And, in 2004, it began working with Young & Rubicam on new products and new markets, while retaining Goodby. 

A 2019 campaign from Deutsch LA showed chickens strutting their stuff to songs about their free-range life

Deutsch LA continues to handle media duties for Foster Farms.

Erich & Kallman is the agency of record for clients including Kelly Services, Meineke, Lucid Motors, Sunbrella and Take 5 Oil Change. It handles projects for brands including General Mills, Hershey and New Belgium.

Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

