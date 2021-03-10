Foster Farms picks Erich & Kallman as its creative agency
Foster Farms, the California-based poultry brand, named Erich & Kallman as its agency of record without a review.
Independent agency Erich & Kallman began its relationship with Foster Farms in late 2020 with work on a project, and won the account last week. Now, it will be responsible for strategic direction, creative ideation and production for a campaign set to debut in the third quarter.
Foster Farms had worked with Deutsch LA since 2016. Prior to that, the brand worked with Goodby Silverstein & Partners in a relationship that dated back to 1993. And, in 2004, it began working with Young & Rubicam on new products and new markets, while retaining Goodby.
A 2019 campaign from Deutsch LA showed chickens strutting their stuff to songs about their free-range life.
Deutsch LA continues to handle media duties for Foster Farms.
Erich & Kallman is the agency of record for clients including Kelly Services, Meineke, Lucid Motors, Sunbrella and Take 5 Oil Change. It handles projects for brands including General Mills, Hershey and New Belgium.
