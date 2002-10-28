GM TAPS A PARTNERSHIP FOR ASIAN-AMERICAN BUSINESS

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- General Motors Corp. named A Partnership, New York, to handle its $2 million to $3 million Asian-American Related Stories: HYUNDAI'S ASIAN-AMERICAN ACCOUNT GOES TO URI Billings Estimated at $3 Million GM TO HEAR PITCHES FOR ASIAN-AMERICAN ACCOUNT Four Agencies Vie for $3 Million Account GM LOSES ASIAN-AMERICAN SHOP TO CHRYSLER Innovasia Part of GlobalHue; Automaker to Open Review Incumbent Innovasia, Los Angeles, quit the GM business after secretly winning rival Chrysler Group's Asian-American account. Another pitch, by Toyota Motor Corp. for a major Asian-American project, is believed to be down to Intertrends, Los Angeles, and Dae Advertising, San Francisco.