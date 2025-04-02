God-is Rivera joins Burrell Communications as chief strategy officer

Burrell Communications has hired God-is Rivera, who becomes the agency’s first chief strategy officer in more than a decade. She is known as a trailblazer in the areas of inclusion, strategy and culture for brands and agencies. Rivera most recently served as the chief content officer at Essence Ventures, where she helped lead strategy for the company’s brands such as Essence, Afropunk and Beautycon. Previously, Rivera was VP, inclusive marketing at Disney Entertainment and served as global director, community and culture at Twitter (now X). While at Twitter she helped elevate communities such as Black Twitter and helped connect those communities with brands. This marks Rivera's return to agency life, where her most recent role was as director of inclusion and cultural resonance at VMLY&R (now VML). Burrell CEO Tara DeVeaux first hired Rivera as a consultant last year to help with client work and launch the agency's segmentation study this year called the "Burrell Cultural Compass." Rivera joins Burrell as the agency seeks to continue its transformation following a change in leadership and its sale to a private equity firm in 2023. Rivera said she was interested in going back to the agency world to bring more "out of the box" thinking to solve business problems. "It's a lot more conservative on the brand side," Rivera said. "Agencies move at the speed of culture. That's our job. We have to bring it to our client partners, and that is just where I feel like I thrive, being on the cutting edge of what's next." That’s our job. We have to bring it to our client partners, and that is just where I feel like I thrive, being on the cutting edge of what’s next.” A changing landscape Rivera’s remit will be to help the agency embrace its origins while building on its legacy as one of the first Black-owned ad agencies in the U.S., DeVeaux said. “I was looking for someone who was not just in the work and liked to be in the work and get their hands dirty with clients, but also someone who could be a real partner in communicating the work that we’re doing externally to the industry,” DeVeaux said. One challenge for the agency is the increasing number of shops that have leaned into “culture” marketing in the past few years. “All of our competitors, at least, are talking about culture, but none of them have a proven track record of building lasting cultural moments and motivating the people who make culture happen, like God-is has,” DeVeaux said. Another challenge, which Rivera said is more of an industry-wide challenge, is the current presidential administration’s stance on DEI. Since Donald Trump returned to office in January, the administration has made several moves to eliminate what the Department of Justice has labeled as “illegal DEI” from businesses, which has diminished diversity-related marketing efforts with some brands eliminating their DEI initiatives. “I am quite disappointed in the paralysis that I’m seeing from the industry that is known to push things forward,” Rivera said. “We are not known to stand still and get nervous and scared no matter what’s happening in the world. “There have been all types of challenges, and our industry is the one that stands up and charts the path forward,” she added. DeVeaux said she has seen “minimal impact” on Burrell’s business, but it is still top of mind. The future for Burrell Burrell, which counts Coca-Cola Co., Toyota, Comcast and Unilever as some of its top clients, also picked up business last year with Microsoft, Cologuard, and ANTA sports for the launch of Kyrie Irving’s sneaker brand’s latest line. DeVeaux said Burrell’s long-term goal is to be the first Black-owned agency network and that the agency is looking at potential acquisitions to expand its services and represent Burrell’s view of “true multiculturalism.” The general market “has always been a euphemism for white or all,” DeVeaux said. “But the general market truly is multicultural, and multicultural is inclusive, in our minds, of white consumers, Black consumers, Hispanic, LGBTQ, AAPI, and more … which is very different than when Burrell started 54 years ago.” Since DeVeaux took over as CEO in 2023 she has made a few key shifts at Burrell, adding more digital and social talent and AI expertise, and revamping its content studio. The “Burrell Compass” is also being used as a way to help the agency rethink how it approaches client work to be less focused on race and more focused on identity. “The segmentation study … is very much focused on understanding people and connecting with people through breakthrough work, and that has impacted not just our strategic process, but how we brief creatives, how we plan media,” DeVeaux said. “Race will always matter, but identity matters more and although race informs identity, it is not the only thing that informs identity. What I am probably most proud of is that the conversations that we’re having with our clients are very different.”