Agency News

Golin lays off up to 5 percent of U.S. staff

The PR agency had already taken cost-cutting measures, including executive salary reductions and furloughs, according to a spokesperson
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on May 12, 2020.

'We waited as long as we could to take this very difficult decision,' said a Golin spokesperson.

Credit: Golin

Golin, a public relations firm within Interpublic Group of Cos., carried out layoffs across its U.S. offices on Monday, Ad Age has learned.

A spokesperson for the agency confirmed the layoffs, saying the cuts amounted to less than 5 percent of its U.S. staff and fewer than 25 people worldwide. Golin's U.S. offices are located in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

“This week, we have unfortunately had to remove some full-time positions,” the spokesperson said in an email to Ad Age. “The total number of job losses at Golin is under 5 percent of our staff. We waited as long as we could to take this very difficult decision and in the U.S. we have extended the healthcare benefits to those affected and hired consultants to help our people find new employment.”

More coronavirus news
How the open talent model saved my agency: Living on the Edge
Ryan Gill
Watch live: How TV is navigating the new normal
Jeanine Poggi
Airbnb job cuts took a heavy toll on marketers, designers and data scientists
Ilyse Liffreing

The spokesperson explained that while some parts of the business, including “crisis communications, employee engagement and healthcare are in great demand,” other areas “are being negatively impacted.” She said that “over the past weeks,” Golin has “taken a number of actions, including executive salary reductions. In some markets, we have worked with local governments to furlough staff, while we closely watch the economic situation,” the spokesperson said.

One person who was laid off from Golin told Ad Age that employees are receiving a few weeks of pay and benefits through the end of the month. The person said it isn't “much in the way of assistance.”

Golin is just the latest agency to implement layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Publicis Groupe conducted staff cuts, salary reductions and furloughs across a number of its U.S. agencies including Epsilon, Spark Foundry, Hawkeye and Arc Worldwide, Ad Age learned. BBH also cut 20 percent of U.S. staff last week.

Other agencies to undergo layoffs since the start of the pandemic include GroupM, Johannes Leonardo, R/GA, Wasserman, VaynerMedia, CPB, McCann, Grey, MullenLowe, Giant Spoon and Anomaly.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Marketing analytics firm pushes 'no layoffs' pledge

Marketing analytics firm pushes 'no layoffs' pledge
Latest agency layoffs and furlough measures in response to the pandemic

Latest agency layoffs and furlough measures in response to the pandemic
Publicis Groupe undergoes furloughs, staff and salary cuts across its agencies

Publicis Groupe undergoes furloughs, staff and salary cuts across its agencies
MediaCom Worldwide Chairman-CEO Stephen Allan steps down

MediaCom Worldwide Chairman-CEO Stephen Allan steps down
The Martin Agency's Kristen Cavallo on being proactive during the pandemic

The Martin Agency's Kristen Cavallo on being proactive during the pandemic
MullenLowe U.S. Chief Creative Officer Mark Wenneker to exit agency

MullenLowe U.S. Chief Creative Officer Mark Wenneker to exit agency
Horizon Media partners with TransUnion to build out its own data marketing arm

Horizon Media partners with TransUnion to build out its own data marketing arm
BBH cuts U.S. staff by 20 percent as layoffs hit New York and Los Angeles offices

BBH cuts U.S. staff by 20 percent as layoffs hit New York and Los Angeles offices