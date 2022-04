Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has named Colle McVoy as its media and creative agency of record for its company-owned properties.

The agency announced the news on social media, but declined to comment further. Goodyear declined to comment. It is unclear who previously handled creative and media for the company-owned properties.

The Goodyear consumer brand's creative work continues to be handled by GSD&M, which has held the account since 2010.