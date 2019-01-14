Grey's Ansari joins Johannes Leonardo; DDB SF grows creative team

Samira Ansari Credit: Johannes Leonardo

Samira Ansari joins Johannes Leonardo as group creative director, leading teams for clients including MassMutual, Amazon, EA Sports and The Bezos Family Foundation. Previously, she was a group creative director at Grey New York overseeing Bose, Pringles and Marriott. She was also a creative director at J. Walter Thompson New York and has held positions at Saatchi Paris, TBWA and Leo Burnett.

Oliver Frank, Chris Toffoli Credit: DDB San Francisco

DDB San Francisco appointed Chris Toffoli as design director and creative director and Oliver Frank as group creative director. Both positions are new for the agency. Toffoli joins from BSSP where he spent seven years as creative director and art director. He was also an ACD at Y&R on the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group account and worked with Chevron and the NCAA. Frank was a CD at R/GA in Los Angeles and an ECD at VCCP, working with Nike, BMW Motorrad, Sky, Heineken and Converse. Prior to that, he worked on Nike at Wieden & Kennedy in Amsterdam.

Steve Morris Credit: Yamaha

Steve Morris joined Yamaha Corporation as creative director of Studio 60, the company's in-house creative agency for Yamaha musical instruments and audio/visual products. Prior to this, Morris spent two years as a freelance creative director for Ford, Toyota, PGA, Morgan Stanley and Aldi. He also worked with The Garage Team Mazda as brand creative director and spearheaded the "Runners. Yeah, We're Different" campaign for Adidas at Leagas Delaney.

Lindsey Gonnella Credit: Wunderman Thompson

Newly merged Wunderman Thompson appointed Lindsey Gonnella as group strategy director. Previously she was svp, group strategy director at BBDO N.Y., overseeing strategy for Exxon Mobil and Macy's. She has alos worked on clients including Marriott International, Mastercard, Unilever, L'Oréal and P&G.

Norio Fujikawa Credit: Astro

San Francisco design agency Astro Studios promoted Norio Fujikawa to executive creative director. He spent 14 years as a creative director at the shop and was a senior designer at Fitch before that. Over two decades, he has worked with clients including Microsoft, Nike, HP, Disney, Samsung, Nissan and Sony.