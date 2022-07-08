Grey New York's Chief Creative Officer Justine Armour to exit agency

Australian native Armour was Grey New York's first chief creative officer since 2017, according to a press release issued at the time of her hiring in early 2020, charged with helping to "set and implement the creative vision, oversee all creative development, spearhead the recruitment of top talent and guide new business creative efforts, working closely with John Patroulis."

Armour joined from Stagwell's 72andSunny, where she was an executive creative director. She also has experience at independent Wieden+Kennedy, where she worked on brands like Dodge and Old Spice.

Patroulis joined the agency in 2017 from BBH New York, where he was creative chairman. He spent nearly five years as worldwide chief creative officer at Grey before being named to his current position in late 2021, around the time the agency played a major role in helping WPP win the Coca-Cola account. Javier Campopiano, who was key to that win, succeeded him in the worldwide chief creative officer role and oversees Open X, the holding company’s bespoke unit dedicated to Coca-Cola.

The departures come during a time of executive shuffles at Grey. Debby Reiner, president of global clients and business leadership, retired in late June. And Michael Houston, global CEO, moved to a new position as president of U.S. business for its parent company WPP.