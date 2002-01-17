GREY'S ERICSSON FINA WINS CLAIROL ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Procter & Gamble Co., Cincinnati, is expected to announce later today it is moving the Clairol account from Interpublic Group of Cos.' Foote, Cone & Belding Worldwide, New York, to Grey Global Group's Ericsson Fina, New York, people familiar with the move told AdAge.com. U.S. spending is estimated at $50 million to $75 million. P&G completed its acquisition of Clairol late last year. Ericsson Fina Related Stories: P&G CLOSES $4.95 BILLION CLAIROL ACQUISITION DEAL Agency Assignments to Be Reexamined P&G MAY KEEP CLAIROL AGENCIES P&G BUYS CLAIROL FOR $4.95 BILLION IN CASH Ericsson Fina sibling, Grey Advertising, is agency of record for P&G's leading global hair-care brand, Pantene. P&G is keeping other Clairol brands at their current agencies. Bcom3 Group's Kaplan Thaler Group, New York, which under former Clairol owner Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. handled Herbal Essences, Daily Defense, Aussie and Infusium 23, now joins siblings D'Arcy Masius Benton & Bowles and Leo Burnett on P&G's roster. The hair-care account has combined U.S. media spending of more than $80 million. P&G completed its acquisition of the $1.6 billion Clairol business Nov. 16 for $5 billion and has pledged to increase marketing spending behind the brands. P&G shops are compensated on a percentage of brand sales rather than on media spending. Jack Neff contributed to this report.