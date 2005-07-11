GROUP DANONE SPREADS AD WORK TO TBWA

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Groupe Danone, which consolidated the ad account for its dairy products at Y&R several years ago, has given rival agency network TBWA Worldwide a slice of the business. Corporate branding TBWA, part of the Omnicom Group, will take over worldwide corporate branding initiatives for the Danone dairy operation following a review. Danone?s dairy products division, by far its biggest sphere of operations with brands such as the drinkable yogurt Actimel, goes to market in the U.S. as Dannon. TBWA France will lead the account, which will be implemented on a country-by-country basis. The amount of billings involved was initially unclear. Y&R, part of the WPP Group, remains lead agency for the brands and will continue to handle consumer advertising. Danone also works with Havas? Euro RSCG on its biscuit and water brands. Y&R response ?It doesn?t affect any of our current business,? a Y&R spokeswoman said. TBWA Worldwide President-CEO Jean-Marie Dru has prior experience with the Danone brand. It was a major client of BDDP, the French agency led by Mr. Dru before it was merged with TBWA in 1998. ?The opportunity to work with the Danone brand again is a milestone opportunity for TBWA Worldwide,? Mr. Dru said in a statement.