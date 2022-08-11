Agency News

GroupM’s EssenceMediacom names Jill Kelly US CEO

Merged agency officially launches in early 2023
By Brian Bonilla. Published on August 11, 2022.
Credit: EssenceMediacom

GroupM’s EssenceMediacom has appointed Jill Kelly as its U.S. CEO. 

Kelly, who served as GroupM’s global chief marketing officer for the past three years, will help lead the WPP agency, formed after Essence and Mediacom announced a merger in April. The digital, data and media agency will officially launch in January 2023.

Kelly’s role will be effective on October 1.

Kelly replaces Mediacom’s current U.S. CEO Sasha Savic, who held the position for the last 10 years and will now become EssenceMediacom’s global chief innovation officer. Jason Harrison, who has spent the last three years as CEO of Essence North America, remains Choreograph’s global chief solutions officer, a role he held dually with his Essence role for the past six months.

With Kelly's “conviction, creativity, and energy, along with her extensive understanding of our organization, people, and the challenges that our industry and clients face, I’m confident that she will empower the innovative vision we have for EssenceMediacom into the future,” Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom’s Global CEO, said in a statement. “Sasha and Jason have done an incredible job building the agency brands and businesses in the U.S. to prepare them for this next chapter and I’m excited to continue working with them in their new and expanded roles.” 

Plans to fill Kelly’s prior role are currently underway, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

As CMO, Kelly helped launch the media network's Responsible Investment Framework last year, which focuses on GroupM's impact around brand safety, data ethics, DE&I, responsible journalism and sustainability. Prior to joining GroupM in 2019, Kelly served as CMO of Digitas, where she co-founded the industry’s first Digital Content NewFronts in 2012, which are ongoing today. 

“Bringing these performance-led, and data-and-technology-enabled brands together allows us to construct a new model purpose-built to help fuel client growth in a rapidly changing media landscape,” Kelly said in a statement. 

“Advertising should be a force for good,” she said. “We have an imminent and unique opportunity to shape the next era of media where advertising works better, and performs harder, for everyone.”

While EssenceMediacom won’t officially launch until next year, Essence has been picking up business that the combined entity will work on together. In June, Nationwide named Essence its media agency of record.

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

