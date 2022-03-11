GSD&M names a trio of executives to newly created posts

Omnicom’s GSD&M is reinforcing its executive leadership team by elevating a trio of current executives into newly created positions.
Keisha Townsend Taitt has been named chief inclusion officer charged with expanding the agency's DE&I, which now include nine employee-led resource and affinity groups and the agency’s Vendor Diversity Program. The program is meant to develop relationships with diverse vendor partners rather than chasing a dollar or percent goal, according to the agency. Taitt joined in 2021 and was the director of diversity, equity and inclusion. In that role, Taitt spearheaded the agency’s online guide open to the overall ad industry called “&: A Guide to Better Work Through Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”
Dave Kersey joined the agency in 2020 from Carat as an executive media director. He’s now shifting to chief media officer, expanding his remit to audience strategy, media planning and digital solutions.
Marci Rogers takes the title of chief people officer. Rogers has been at the agency for almost 20 years and served various HR roles. In her new post, she will make sure GSD&M is pursuing new ways to engage talent and ensure the agency has better benefits than its competition, the agency said.
“Keisha, Marci and Dave are talented leaders who are passionate about this business and care deeply about our agency culture,” said Duff Stewart, CEO, GSD&M. “These promotions recognize all they've accomplished at the agency, and I'm so pleased to have them continuing to partner with me as part of our executive team."