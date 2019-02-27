A sneaker brand shamelessly courts Millennials with bizarre avocado-themed shoe

Saucony Credit: Saucony

You've guac to be kidding me.

Sneaker brand Saucony dropped avocado-toast inspired shoes yesterday, putting a new spin on the meaning of "fast" food.

You can buy the Shadow 6000 Avocado Toast men's sneakers for $130. (So much for Millennials affording a house anytime soon.)

"It's everything you avo-wanted," the description reads. "Even if the guac is extra."

The sneaker's light-brown exterior resembles toast, the foundation of the avocado-toast snack many call a Millennial staple. The sole even features a two-toned avocado. Light-green suede is meant to look like a smashed version of the vegetable. And the lining is speckled with red pepper flakes, giving the kicks a...kick.

Food isn't a new theme for the brand, which released burger-inspired sneakers in 2014. The shoes are labeled for men, but women's sizes are also available.

Some Twitter users questioned the design's motivation.

Why....why would you do this pic.twitter.com/t8iwfOoQDI — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) February 26, 2019

marketing guy 1: how do we sell more shoes to the newer generations while we compete with fashion giants like adidas?



marketing guy 2: I read millennials won't buy houses because they waste their money on avocado on toast



marketing guys in unison: avocado on shoe https://t.co/3b5zvVaKZG — bergie 🍊 (@berqamot) February 26, 2019

Others lamented the price.

@saucony has created a new line of shoes that are designed to look like 🥑 toast at $130. @999thebuzz #yourmorningbuzz #yeahno pic.twitter.com/113mU5FeN5 — Pete Powers 🇮🇪 (@powers802) February 27, 2019