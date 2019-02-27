A sneaker brand shamelessly courts Millennials with bizarre avocado-themed shoe

The Shadow 6000 Avocado Toast costs $130

Saucony
You've guac to be kidding me.

Sneaker brand Saucony dropped avocado-toast inspired shoes yesterday, putting a new spin on the meaning of "fast" food.

You can buy the Shadow 6000 Avocado Toast men's sneakers for $130. (So much for Millennials affording a house anytime soon.)

"It's everything you avo-wanted," the description reads. "Even if the guac is extra."

The sneaker's light-brown exterior resembles toast, the foundation of the avocado-toast snack many call a Millennial staple. The sole even features a two-toned avocado. Light-green suede is meant to look like a smashed version of the vegetable. And the lining is speckled with red pepper flakes, giving the kicks a...kick.

Food isn't a new theme for the brand, which released burger-inspired sneakers in 2014. The shoes are labeled for men, but women's sizes are also available.

Some Twitter users questioned the design's motivation.

Others lamented the price.

