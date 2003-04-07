H&R BLOCK TAPS CRUZ/KRAVETZ FOR HISPANIC ACCOUNT

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- H&R Block has named Cruz/Kravetz: Ideas, Culver City, Calif., its Hispanic agency of record for its anticipated $10 million account, executives familiar with the situation said. Other contenders included Creative Related Stories: THREE MOVE ON IN H&R BLOCK HISPANIC REVIEW Billings for Account Anticipated at $10 Million H&R BLOCK OPENS REVIEW FOR HISPANIC AGENCY Incumbent Dieste Declines to Participate Consultant Select Resources International, West Hollywood, Calif., handled the review. Interpublic Group of Cos.' Campbell Mithun, Minneapolis, remains agency of record handling general advertising and direct marketing for the overall H&R Block brand. H&R Block is headquartered in Kansas City, Mo.