Havas Health & You names Doner's Weisberg chief creative officer

At MDC's Doner, Weisberg helped land big wins from Johnson & Johnson, McDonald's, Amazon and more
By Jack Neff. Published on July 13, 2021.
The Marketing Arm isn't the agency you thought it was

Eric Weisberg, chief creative officer of Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You has named Eric Weisberg global chief creative officer, hiring him from MDC Partners’ Doner, where he held a similar role.

Weisberg joins HH&Y starting next month amid rapid growth for the agency and the broader healthcare segment, which has been one of the agency world’s bright spots amid pandemic-related budget cuts elsewhere. He joins an HH&Y network with more than 5,000 people from Doner, a 750-person network where he was a factor in a series of new business wins from Johnson & Johnson, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola Co., Netflix, Amazon and others.

Weisberg was previously chief creative officer at WPP’s J. Walter Thompson up to 2016, and key J&J accounts, including Tylenol, Listerine, Zyrtec and the Johnson’s and Aveeno baby brands ultimately followed him to Doner within a few years. He’ll relocate to New York from Detroit for the new position.

“Health has become the sort of growth engine for the industry,” says Weisberg, “because it is where the human condition is.”
 

Beyond the pandemic focusing attention on health issues like ever before, an aging global population plays a major role, too.

“If you look at where Google, Apple and Amazon are putting their money, it’s health, because it’s driving the global economy,” Weisberg says. “I think we’ll probably see a greater transformation in the next two years of health in general than the previous 20. We’re in the midst of a giant transformation of the global economy with health at the center.”

As a result, Havas Health & You sees growing opportunity to work for a wider range of clients, because a wider range of clients are interested in health, says Donna Murphy, global CEO of the agency, which is a unit of Havas Group and Vivendi. Havas Health & You incorporates Havas Life, Health4Brands, Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus.

“We do work outside of traditional health clients,” Murphy says. “We work for CPG. We actually worked for an automotive company that was that was focusing on health. It’s just amazing. Best Buy has launched a health division.”

Murphy says Weisberg is “the right person to help us unlock the next chapter for HH&Y, driven by the creativity, digital transformation and innovation that today’s brands want.”

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research.

