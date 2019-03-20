HBO showcases female diaries in exhibit for Women's History Month

Credit: HBO

Diaries, typically private, are aired out in a wide-ranging exhibit from HBO celebrating Women's History Month. The cable network, with Wieden & Kennedy New York, is spotlighting hundreds of personal writings from women, including its own stars, to celebrate the female narrative.

The installation, called the Inspiration Room, comprises hundreds of entries submitted from women around the world. The pieces tackle a range of issues, such as infidelity, birth, motherhood and body image.

"Our goal is that you look and see yourself ... and [acknowlege] that there's no one way to be a woman or to feel like a women," says Michelle Lamont, copywriter at W+K NY, who worked on the project.

The exhibit includes a select number of film in which diary entrie are reenacted by HBO stars including Margarita Levieva, Poorna Jagannathan, Susie Essman, Natalie Gold, Angela Sarafyan and Dominique Fishback. (See some samples below.) Entries were published semi-anonymously, so viewers learn only initials and where people are from.

The installation was produced by a predominantly female-led team from organizations and individuals including Studio Butch, a design agency; M Crown, an LGBTQ-owned local events company; and video editor Katie Turinski from Exile.

The diaries themselves are showcased in a multimedia format. In addition to watching the films, you can walk through the exhibit and comb through delicate, vintage notebooks, flip through blown up, life-size pages of narrative, read the entries in showcased digital form or in compilation books, and listen to women voice their own stories in an audio booth.