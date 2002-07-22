HEINZ NAMES SIX FOR PET FOOD REVIEW

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Six agencies were identified as finalists in the review for H.J. Heinz Co.'s $15 million 9-Lives and Kibbles 'n Bits pet food account. The contenders are Related Stories: HEINZ OPENS REVIEW FOR PET FOOD BRANDS 9-Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits to Be Sold to Del Monte HEINZ SPINS OFF TUNA, PET FOODS Del Monte Acquires Brands, Forms New Company Roth Associates, New York, is handling the review. Heinz agreed to sell those brands, along with Starkist Tuna, to Del Monte Co. The deal is still pending.