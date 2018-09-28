Hershey adds Droga5 to roster, splits with CP&B

Hershey's Co. Credit: Bloomberg News

Hershey Co. is once again shaking up its roster, adding Droga5 to its list of agencies and confirming that it no longer works with Crispin Porter & Bogusky.

"Droga5 is highly innovative and has consistently demonstrated their ability to develop breakthrough creative over the past decade," Hershey said in a statement. We are eager for them to develop revolutionary work for our iconic brands."

It was not immediately clear which brands within the Hershey portfolio Droga5 would get the chance to work on. The agency referred calls for comment to the marketer, which declined to disclose them.

Hershey also said that it has dropped MDC Partners' CP&B, which had worked with the confectionery company since 2016. CP&B most recently worked on Hershey's Gold, one of the candy maker's big product launches.

With the shift, Hershey now works with Droga5, MDC's Anomaly, and Dentsu Aegis' McGarryBowen, which joined the roster in April.

When asked to confirm the loss, CP&B responded with this statement from chief creative engineer Alex Bogusky: "We can only confirm that we are available to throw down on new candy and snack business."

McGarryBowen, which has been working on Hershey's current push for its chocolate bars called the "Heartwarming Project," also now handles Hershey's Gold.

In 2017, Hershey slimmed down its creative agency roster when it dropped Arnold and Havas.

Hershey's U.S. ad spending rose 3.9 percent to $451 million in 2017, making it the 102nd largest advertiser in the country, according to the Ad Age Datacenter.