Hey, agencies: Your owners are biased

Two casting directors, both white, coax increasingly uncomfortable takes from an African-American actor.

"I'm wondering if we could get one that's a little more … street?" one director asks him, wincing a bit at the racially charged euphemism she's just used. After a long pause, he obliges.Is this interaction racist? What about racist-ish? That's the question posed by a pair of short videos, "Nothing Changes If We Don't," from New York agency Oberland that tackle issues of discrimination and diversity in the ad industry, particularly in scenarios that some might consider not quite, well, black or white.

The other video, on ageism, pits a 43-year-old job applicant against a dismissive 20-something interviewer. "The grandkids gave you some pointers?" the younger man chides, when the topic of social media comes up.

The films are part of a yearlong effort that the founders of Oberland say they're undertaking in the hope it will spark other agencies to make changes in the ways they hire and operate.

"A lot of the organizations that are trying to promote and drive change are started by people who have borne the cost of racism and sexism and institutional preferences for straight, white guys," says Drew Train, president of Oberland. "But a lot of agency owners are white guys." (Train runs the agency with Executive Creative Director Bill Oberlander, and, yes, both are white.) "Nothing is going to change if the agency owners don't change [their behavior] first."