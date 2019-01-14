Oberland agency confronts bias with new videos; conducts wage-gap audit

In the first episode of "Mad Men," ad agency exec Roger Sterling drags David Cohen, the only Jewish person at the company, out of the mailroom to pitch to Menken's department store. He doesn't get to speak. He's just there to make the client "feel comfortable."

That kind of tokenism is less naked these days, but it's still a familiar situation for many minorities of all kinds, pulled into meetings or focus groups for the sake of optics or to meet the letter but not the spirit of diversity quotas. The scenario plays out in a new PSA from creative agency Oberland. Two self-congratulatory executives pull an Asian-American coworker into a pitch for Tokyo Steakhouse. One of the many problems with that approach—she's Chinese, not Japanese.

In another video, a female employee gets condescending "advice" about controlling her emotions from a male coworker. Meanwhile, a male creative director in the background throws a fit during a review. In a third, a female creative's ideas are ignored by male creative directors. Ironically, they're working on a tampon account. When she pushes back against their over-the-top idea, they shame her, saying, "I thought you were a feminist. I thought this was your thing."

"There's this idea that the solution is to just get a minority in the room and everything will be fixed," says Carol Watson, senior director, global advisory services at management consulting firm Diversity Best Practices. The video is part of Oberland's "Nothing Changes If We Don't" project, a yearlong effort to highlight problems in the industry and motivate agencies to fix them.

At the end of each video an industry insider lays out the issue for viewers. Watson covers tokenism, Co:Collective CEO Rosemarie Ryan handles double standards and Barton F. Graf CEO Caroline Winterton explains how women's ideas get overlooked.

Two previous videos, one on ageism and one tackling racism, debuted in October, with explainers by Cindy Gallop, founder of IfWeRanTheWorld, and Keni Thacker, event technology specialist at J. Walter Thompson. "People are realizing they don't have to tolerate bad behavior. There's been a shift, and not just in our industry," Ryan says. "A lot more diversity is happening on the client side, which makes for different expectations."

For this phase of its campaign, Oberland solicitied real stories from its employees who have experienced bias. The scenarios rang true for Winterton. "As soon as you get asked, you know why they're doing it," she says of being put on brands traditionally viewed as "female-led," like laundry detergent. "You go in, have a point of view, and [men] disagree because they have their own opinions. You know you've been put in a position because you're female, and then your opinion gets shot down." At the same time, she adds, when working on "masculine" brands, like automotive, "your opinion as female is seen as less valid."