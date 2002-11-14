HGTV NARROWS REVIEW FOR $12 MILLION ACCOUNT

BOSTON (AdAge.com) -- E.W. Scripps Co.'s Home & Garden Television has narrowed its search for an advertising agency to handle its $10 million to $12 million account. Finalists are Marc USA, Chicago, and Doner, Southfield, Mich., both independents, and Interpublic Group of Cos.' Fitzgerald & Co., Atlanta. Four agencies cut The eliminated agencies are Cramer-Krasselt, an independent agency in Chicago; Kirshenbaum Bond & Partners and DeVito/Verdi, both independent New York shops; and Interpublic's Hill, Holliday, Connors, Cosmopulos, New York. Lewis Communications, Birmingham, Ala., had handled the cable TV channel's account. AAR Group, New York, is the consultant. Final presentations will be held at the end of December, with a decision expected by the end of the year.