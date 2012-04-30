Looking for New Hires? Be Prepared to Pay Up

With the recession thawing, a new attitude is sweeping Madison\nAvenue: Show me the money. According to a survey commissioned by Ad Age with recruiting\nfirm 24 Seven, agency employees are shaking off the mentality that\na bad economy should make them hunker down and work, regardless of\npay. "The prevailing attitude is that people took salary cuts during\nthe recession, but now they need to make up those dollars," said\nNatasha Lopoukhine, director-strategic marketing at 24 Seven. "This\nyear, it's all about the money." According to our survey, salary is the No. 1 factor influencing\njob satisfaction—an important jump from last year, when\ncompensation ranked fifth on the list and the top consideration was\nwork-life balance. This year, 42% of agency employees are reporting salary\nincreases of more than 5%—respectable, but not necessarily\nenough to make up for cuts. "We think the majority of the salary increases reported at 5%\nare not enough to keep today's employees from looking for better\nand higher paying opportunities," said Celeste Gudas, CEO of 24\nSeven. "They want double-digit increases." Agencies, be warned: More than ever, paycheck size affects what\njobs people take and why they might leave. The mentality also seems to be affecting those starting out in\nthe field, said Ms. Lopoukhine. The have the sense that they can be\nmore demanding about what kind of positions they will accept,\nsomething that might not have been possible during the height of\nthe recession. If new grads have a sufficiently strong portfolio,\nthey may be able to command higher salaries than new entrants were\ngetting the past few years. According to the 24 Seven survey, agencies were paying new\nemployees $40,000, about flat with 2011. Marketers had bumped up\nstarting salaries from $38,000. Based on a survey of 75% of VCU Brandcenter's class of 2011, an\nart director grad, on average, commanded a starting annual salary\nof $47,000, while a copywriter got closer to $50,000. Communication\nstrategists, who research consumer insights, also fetched about\n$50,000. Creative brand managers earned between $48,000 and\n$65,000, with those on the client side earning the higher pay\ngrade. Not surprisingly, the best-paid grads were those with digital\nskills. Graduates of the creative technologist track in VCU\nBrandcenter's class of 2011 had an average starting salary of\n$61,000, the school told Ad Age . Ashley Sommerdahl, assistant director of student affairs at VCU,\nsaid 75% of grads from that track go on to digital-copywriter or\nart-director positions, while 25% go into user-experience or\ninformation-architect roles. A survey by The Creative Group, a division of staffing company\nRobert Half International, found that experienced interactive art\ndirectors can command between $77,500 and $107,500 a year.\nUser-experience and information-architect positions can command up\nto $104,000 and $116,000, respectively. Ms. Lopoukhine said a result of the strong focus on digital is\nthat account positions are up 5.4% as agencies pursue digital work\nand need such account managers quickly. Anecdotally, she said she\nhas noticed that the executives of agencies and marketers are under\npressure to attract digital talent. Cynthia Augustine, chief talent officer at DraftFCB, said she\nhas found that newer grads are "looking for flexibility and quick\nmovement up the ladder." A junior account coordinator or media planner at Draft can make\nabout $40,000, while a junior creative in both art and copywriting\ndisciplines can earn between $40,000 and $50,000. Analysts,\nplanners and digital people will all start at about $45,000. Ad-school grads have a jump on those coming from more\ngeneral-market schools because they come with a better knowledge of\nthe industry and are already committed to the career, Ms. Augustine\nsaid. They can be discriminating, which is possibly the best sign\nthat things are picking up. "The truly talented get multiple offers and choose where they\ngo," Ms. Augustine said.