HOOVER NAMES TBWA AS ITS AD AGENCY

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Maytag's Hoover vacuum division, in a pitched battle against upstart Dyson, which has been sweeping up market share, has named Omnicom Group's TBWA/Chiat/Day as agency for advertising creative following a review. Related Story: VACUUM MARKETER DYSON OPENS AD AGENCY REVIEW Parts With Fallon in U.S.; MediaCom Retains Media Duties The Hoover declined to name the agencies in the review. Element 79, Chicago, was the incumbent. Disruption process' A spokeswoman for the vacuum cleaner company said the TBWA, in Playa del Rey, Calif., will help revitalize its brand vision with strategy developed from the agency's "disruption process" and with resulting "breakthrough creative." Hoover's last year spent $56 million in measured U.S. media, according to TNS Media Intelligence, but spending on the account for the agency was estimated to be closer to $20 million. Interpublic Group of Cos.' Universal McCann will continue to handle media, the Hoover spokeswoman said. Dyson's high-fashion image Dyson has skyrocketed to a leading 20.3% share of the category for the 12 months ended in May, according to NPD Group. Hoover's recent ads poked fun at Dyson for its high-fashion image. Dyson, which used Publicis Groupe's Fallon, Minneapolis, for its U.S. launch, parted with the shop earlier this year and will announce a new shop by fall, a Dyson spokeswoman said. Carisa Bianchi, president of TBWA\\Chiat\\Day\\Los Angeles, said Hoover is looking for a "brand architecture" that will move the historic vacuum cleaner brand away from stand-alone executions and "reignite the iconic place Hoover has in our hearts." She said the $2.2 billion category had become a bit "sleepy" and as a result Dyson, a European brand, made significant inroads. She said TBWA's first work will be for the launch of a new product later this year.