HORIZON TO HANDLE MEDIA BUYING FOR WESTWAYNE

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Horizon Media has been named media buying partner of Westwayne, an advertising agency based in Atlanta and Tampa, Fla., according to an executive close to the review. A spokeswoman at Westwayne denied that the agency has made a decision. A spokeswoman at incumbent Interpublic Group of Cos.' Initiative Media said, "As far as we know, we still have the business." Bill Koenigsberg, CEO of Horizon, also said that a decision has not been made. According to one executive who participated in the review, Westwayne began its search for a shop to handle its $15 million cable buying business, but expanded its focus to include national advertising buying. Aegis Group's Carat USA also participated in the review. Both Carat and Horizon have offices in Atlanta. Westwayne claims billings of over $350 million. Westwayne clients include Celebrity Cruise Lines, Denny's and Florida's Natural. Initiative peforms buying for Lakeland, a Westwayne client. This report updates an earlier version of the story.