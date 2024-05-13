How to get on a corporate board—everything ad professionals need to know

What should you expect after getting a board seat?

Before taking up a board seat, remember that it will be a tremendous commitment, people interviewed for this story advised.

“You should only become a board member if you care deeply about the leadership team, mission and brand,” Belskey said. “Board work is hard if you do it well. Bad board members phone in a quarterly meeting. Great board members care deeply, go the extra mile, take the extra call, take the extra meeting.”

What each company will expect of you as a board member varies.

Board responsibilities are divided into six categories: Performance, succession, compliance, risk management, reputation management and purpose, according to a report from Spencer Stuart shared with Ad Age. Spencer Stuart is an executive search and leadership consulting firm that specializes in board placements.

“We believe that non-executive directors cannot properly fulfill their many responsibilities without deep knowledge of what the company does and an emotional commitment to how it does it,” the firm wrote in the report. “The most effective director is both a representative of all the stakeholders and an ambassador for the business.”

Lent said holding a board seat was “like a second job. There were board meetings every quarter. I flew to South Africa a couple of times a year when I was based in London,” she said.

Quarterly, sometimes monthly, meetings seem to be standard for most boards, the people interviewed for this story said.

Lee said companies usually hold four to eight meetings a year and you have to be ready to travel for them and carve out time to prepare for them. They could last two to three days and CEOs will send prep materials ahead of meetings that you have to read beforehand, she said.

Board members must also always be on call outside of those scheduled meetings.

“There are unexpected things that happen at companies,” Lee said. “If your company is trying to acquire another company, you have to be ready for board meetings any time of day or night. You have to be available. You have to make sure your [job] is OK with you taking time off of work to travel to be at the board meetings.”

You also have to make sure your job allows you to serve on a board.

“Some companies have rules that don’t allow their executives to take on board roles at all. Depends on company policy,” said Richard Sanderson, the lead on Spencer Stuart's marketing, sales and communications officer practice in North America.

What are the potential benefits of a board seat?

There are a lot of things to consider before committing to a board seat, including if the company is a right fit. For example, Lee said DE&I is important for her to consider before she commits to a board. “If the company doesn't believe in that, I wouldn't go on your board,” she said.

But once you land on the right opportunity, there are many potential benefits.