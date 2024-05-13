Agency News

How to get on a corporate board—everything ad professionals need to know

Executives can benefit greatly from serving on a corporate board; here are some tips on how to get appointed and be successful
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on May 13, 2024.
Sitting on a board can be advantageous for executives looking to rise the ranks, elevate their profiles and gain experience in other industries; below is advice on landing a seat.

Credit: Adobe stock

This is part of a recurring series of stories aimed at educating readers on how to break into advertising and marketing, or land a new position. Read the first installment here.

Getting on a corporate board is desirable for many marketing and advertising executives, but how to land such an opportunity and what to expect once you do may seem daunting, or even impossible.

Sitting on a board can be advantageous for executives looking to rise the ranks within their own companies, elevate their profiles and gain experience in other industries that can then be applied to their own businesses. But many people don’t even know how to go about getting their first board seat. Board members help companies define objectives and establish goals; they typically serve anywhere from two to 15 years, depending on the company.

“Unless your parents were on a board or you grew up in a company environment,” people typically are not well educated on how to get a board seat, said former BET Chairman and CEO Debra Lee.

Lee currently sits on four corporate boards: Marriott International, Procter & Gamble, Burberry Group and Warner Bros. Discovery. She’s been serving on corporate boards since 1999 and is also the co-founder and partner of The Monarchs Collective, a firm that works to ​​identify, prepare and develop diverse talent for board and senior leadership roles.

Diversity remains a big issue within corporate boardrooms as the majority of seats are held by white men. The share of female board directors in the S&P 500 was 32% in 2023, up from 23% in 2018, while the share of racially and ethnically diverse directors was at just 25% in 2023, up from 20% in 2018, according to a report from The Conference Board and Esauge.

Lee started The Monarchs Collective in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd to help get more executives of color on boards, which she said comes down to education.

Debra Lee, former BET CEO and chairman, sits on four corporate boards.

Credit: BET

“I remember watching the policeman have his knee on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes and I said, ‘We have to work harder.’ And one way to do this is to create Black wealth,” Lee said. “I heard too many companies say they couldn't find qualified diverse candidates. I said, ‘Well, I'm going to start a company designed to bring diverse board members to companies. It’s been really meaningful work for me and it's a lot of education, telling people why it’s important to serve on a board and how that is going to be the greatest experience you can get.”

How do I get on a board?

Typically, you need to be invited by a company to get on a board, which makes networking key.

Word of mouth “is incredibly important, being recommended by others [is common], so being understood, discovered is key,” said Christie Cordes, founder of executive search firm Ad Recruiter + Consiglieré, who has recommended and placed individuals on boards. “Craft and publish a strategically insightful article that draws on your passion and expertise with the goal in mind of being seen and read by members of the board you have your sights set on.”

There are resources, including firms such as Ad Recruiter + Consiglieré and The Monarchs Collective, that are teaching the fundamentals of getting and succeeding on a board, as well as universities, including Northwestern University and Stanford, that have similar educational programs.

Many board seat appointments are overseen by a search firm, and Lee said it doesn’t hurt to reach out to firms that handle such placements to see what opportunities could be open for you. She said the company looking to make the placement pays for the search firm, so it’s at no cost to you, the individual.

Being proactive is huge.

Marissa Nance, Founder and CEO of Native Tongue Communications.

Credit: Native Tongue Communications

“A lot is public record,” said Marissa Nance, Founder and CEO of Native Tongue Communications, one of the first and only female- and minority-certified media agencies. Nance sits on three nonprofit boards including She Runs It, the organization dedicated to the promotion of more female executives, and is now looking for a corporate board seat. “You can see which corporations are challenged, who is on the board, who is coming off."

If you’re looking to be on a corporate board, let people in your network know because they can help you, Lee said.

How much does a corporate board seat pay?

Nonprofits and startups can be good options for a first board seat and can be used as stepping stones to get on the board of a larger corporation.

Some may choose not to serve on nonprofit and startup boards because of lacking compensation, though. Nonprofits don’t pay anything and they may expect you to make financial contributions to certain campaigns they are running. Startups also don’t usually have the money to pay six-figure fees to board members.

With “early-stage companies, you are likely only looking at equity in the form of option grants,” said Jared Belsky, CEO and co-founder of digital marketing and analytics agency Acadia. Belsky served on the board of 2U Laundry, a laundry and dry-cleaning startup, among other companies. 

For a large corporation, board members should receive somewhere between $100,000 to $250,000 a year, according to several people who spoke with Ad Age for this story. Chair roles will get even higher compensation. Corporate board members should receive some shares in a publicly traded company, or equity if it’s a private company, in addition to that six-figure compensation, according to some people interviewed for this story.

How do you prepare to find a board seat?

Nonprofits and startups will give you the right education and experience to make the leap to a for-profit company.

Sarah Lent, president of Doremus+Co, Omnicom’s business-to-business agency, said she had a “very meaningful experience” serving on the board of Infinite Family, a nonprofit that helps mentor Black South African teens growing up in poverty, for seven years until 2021.

In order to start at a nonprofit, “find out what you are passionate about, research organizations that are aligned with that passion and pitch the founders of a nonprofit that match your interests,” Lent said. “Come with ideas and solutions. You’ll hone your ability to build relationships that help get things done and build connections in pursuit of shared goals.”

Mike Nellis, founder and CEO of digital-first political fundraising and advertising agency Authentic and founder and executive chairman of AI-backed fundraising content company Quiller, sits on six boards for nonprofits and startups including the Notre Dame Club of Chicago and The Grace Network, which helps Chicago students fight hygiene insecurity. He said he joins the boards of nonprofits or startups because he believes in their mission, but also because they are good networking opportunities.

Mike Nellis, founder and CEO of Authentic and founder and executive chairman of Quiller.

Credit: Authentic; Quiller

“I've never been invited onto a board,” Nellis said. “I've never had somebody call me up and be like, ‘Hey, do you want to be on the board?’”

In some cases, Nellis has applied to join boards, while for two startups he served on, he said that he invested in them.

“I put some amount of money into each and then both of them at different times put out a call for [board seats]. So you’re one part watching the investment like a hawk and you’re also helping to guide them in whatever way you can,” Nellis said.

“My first board was my college magazine board,” Lee said. “I went to Brown University and got a call to serve on their alumni magazine board. They didn’t pay me, but it was a good opportunity for me to learn who was active in alumni affairs. [Nonprofits are] a good way to get started. And I always tell people if you're on a not-for-profit board, try to get on the audit committee because that’s very transferable skills … It's great to have a financial background.”

What experience do you need?

Companies used to only appoint CEOs to their boards, but now executive VPs and up are eligible for these seats, Lee said, adding that many companies broadened their searches to foster more diversity. If you are a current CEO, you typically can only hold one corporate board seat at a time and four seats, which is the number Lee holds, is seen as the max that is reasonably manageable for retired executives, she said.

“​​There is no golden rule for experience required,” Belsky said. “Boards are typically looking for expertise at a high level. Someone who can help lean in with the core team and really move the needle. This tends to be 20-plus years of experience, but there is no rule of thumb."

Jared Belsky, CEO and co-founder of digital marketing and analytics agency Acadia.

Credit: Acadia

Companies will look for different skills from their board members at different times as needs fluctuate.

“At risk of sounding harsh, boards are not looking for one-trick marketing ponies,” Belsky said. “You need to bring marketing plus something else to the table to stand out.”

Belsky said he was invited to serve on his two boards for his “marketing background as well as my experience scaling large teams quickly.”

Lent said nonprofits are always in need of “creative thinkers. In nonprofit board work, I felt like I was climbing a hill that was growing into a mountain. There was always more to do,” she said.

In addition to having a financial background, Lee said it’s good to have experience presenting to a board in your full-time role or dealing with other companies.

“A good sense of governance is great,” she said. “So knowing how companies work, knowing how the SEC rules apply.”

What should you expect after getting a board seat?

Before taking up a board seat, remember that it will be a tremendous commitment, people interviewed for this story advised.

“You should only become a board member if you care deeply about the leadership team, mission and brand,” Belskey said. “Board work is hard if you do it well. Bad board members phone in a quarterly meeting. Great board members care deeply, go the extra mile, take the extra call, take the extra meeting.”

What each company will expect of you as a board member varies.

Board responsibilities are divided into six categories: Performance, succession, compliance, risk management, reputation management and purpose, according to a report from Spencer Stuart shared with Ad Age. Spencer Stuart is an executive search and leadership consulting firm that specializes in board placements.

“We believe that non-executive directors cannot properly fulfill their many responsibilities without deep knowledge of what the company does and an emotional commitment to how it does it,” the firm wrote in the report. “The most effective director is both a representative of all the stakeholders and an ambassador for the business.”

Lent said holding a board seat was “like a second job. There were board meetings every quarter. I flew to South Africa a couple of times a year when I was based in London,” she said.

Quarterly, sometimes monthly, meetings seem to be standard for most boards, the people interviewed for this story said.

Lee said companies usually hold four to eight meetings a year and you have to be ready to travel for them and carve out time to prepare for them. They could last two to three days and CEOs will send prep materials ahead of meetings that you have to read beforehand, she said.

Board members must also always be on call outside of those scheduled meetings.

“There are unexpected things that happen at companies,” Lee said. “If your company is trying to acquire another company, you have to be ready for board meetings any time of day or night. You have to be available. You have to make sure your [job] is OK with you taking time off of work to travel to be at the board meetings.”

You also have to make sure your job allows you to serve on a board.

“Some companies have rules that don’t allow their executives to take on board roles at all. Depends on company policy,” said Richard Sanderson, the lead on Spencer Stuart's marketing, sales and communications officer practice in North America.

What are the potential benefits of a board seat?

There are a lot of things to consider before committing to a board seat, including if the company is a right fit. For example, Lee said DE&I is important for her to consider before she commits to a board. “If the company doesn't believe in that, I wouldn't go on your board,” she said.

But once you land on the right opportunity, there are many potential benefits.

A “great reason to consider a board” is it “almost guarantees you that you will not be the smartest person in the room and therefore, [there are] tons of people to learn from in areas of finance, operations and other areas that a marketing-oriented board member should want to learn about,” Belsky said.

Nance said she’s been able to grow her network and take back learnings from other board members to her own business. She said these roles need to be mutually beneficial “otherwise either one of you or both of you will be disappointed.”

Nellis added that there’s no harm in taking a shot.

“I think people are really afraid to be shut down,” he said. “Not to be like a fortune cookie or something, but you miss 100% of the shots you don't take. You want to be a member of that organization? Go find a member of that board, email them and be like, ‘Hey, I want to be where you’re at.’"

