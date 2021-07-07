How hands-on are Ryan Reynolds, Shaq and 'The Rock' at their agencies?
For years, celebrities have invested their own money into the brands they represent, or taken on creative director duties, hoping to cash in on some of the cachet and equity they themselves helped to create. But some stars go a step further.
Welcome to the age of the celebrity agency, owned—and operated—by famous faces looking for even more input in the creative process. Just a few weeks ago Ryan Reynolds sold Maximum Effort, the shop he founded in 2018, to ad tech firm MNTN. Far from vanity projects, these agencies—often side-projects for globe-trotting multimillionaires—let them get their hands on the work in ways that being in front of the camera can’t provide.
“For talent, creating an agency gives them an outlet to explore and test creative ideas that they have. They are usually the employee in Hollywood, as opposed to the employer. They show up, do their job and leave,” says Brian Salzman, founder and CEO at relationship marketing agency RQ. “This strategy of owning an agency enables them to change that dynamic, while giving another revenue stream.”
It’s paid off for Reynolds, whose agency is responsible for some of the best ads of the last two years. He wrote and edited the 2019 “Peloton Wife” spot over a flurry of text messages with co-founder George Dewey, a process they continued in 2020’s hellish “Love Story” for Match, which paired Satan with the worst year on record.
Sitting at the head of the table also puts a celebrity in control of their image and the messaging they want to put out into the world, which can be a rare experience for people accustomed to speaking other people’s words or getting paid to pitch a brand they might not believe in.
In 2017, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson expanded his production company Seven Bucks to include a creative arm. Ballet dancer Misty Copeland founded her production company, Life in Motion, to promote dance, as well as causes important to her, like alleviating homelessness. And “Heroes” creator Tim Kring puts his storytelling abilities to work at Cluster, the shop he founded in 2020.
For actor and director Michael B. Jordan, ownership also guarantees that his perspective will be valued and heeded—specifically that of a millennial and a Black man in America.
He began his career in TV and film, but as he got older and more successful, the “Creed” actor and director began to share some of his own ideas with the promotional teams. “And then these ideas would actually make it to the marketing campaign. They would actually get executed on. It gave me a sense of fulfillment,” Jordan says. “From that point moving forward, I figured instead of just giving these free ideas, I might as well build a company and an agency that could actually be involved in that conversation in an official capacity.”
Jordan’s multicultural agency Obsidianworks partnered with Endeavor’s 160over90 this year and has worked with Amazon, Coach and Piaget.“He is hands-on, participating in brainstorms and creative sessions with our team and our clients," says Chad Easterling, CEO of Obsidianworks, of Jordan. "We very much view him as our colleague, advisor and contributor to the campaigns and projects we are all on a mission to create.”
The built-in visibility of a celebrity at the helm doesn’t always make for smooth sailing, at least initially. “The first thing we tell potential clients is this is not the Shaquille O'Neal spokesperson agency,” says Omid Farhang, founder of Majority, a diversity-forward shop in Atlanta co-owned by the former NBA star.
Though O’Neal doesn’t work on every piece of work that comes out of the agency, his financial stake is a tacit endorsement of its content, and his presence opens doors to potential clients better than many business development execs.
But in the end, perhaps the most valuable thing a celebrity can bring to an agency is themselves. A star is a brand of one, and leveraging that brand always carries risks. “We all understand that feeling of being a passenger on a ride that is creatively driven by someone else, and you give them the keys to your heart, and they total it,” Reynolds said on an episode of Farhang’s podcast “Talking to Ourselves.”
By and large, then, celebrities seem to go into business with people they like and trust. They speak of their shops and the people that work there with more natural affection than they muster on a typical press junket. Johnson has been business partners with his ex-wife his entire career. Jordan and Easterling were friends before they began Obsidianworks. Reynolds and co-founder George Dewey banter like school buddies.
And Farhang, for his part, takes his responsibility seriously. “What Shaq gives us in greatest abundance is the gift of credibility and intrigue,” he says. “Some clients seek us out because they believe in our diversity mission, but also because they know Shaquille believes in our diversity mission. They feel the gravity of his entrusting a from-scratch venture to trade on his reputation. It's not something we take lightly or wield recklessly.”