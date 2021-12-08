How New York City agencies are reacting to the city's new vaccination mandate

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio this week announced a vaccine mandate for all private sector employees to go into effect on Dec. 27 that could impact 184,000 businesses, including ad agencies. However, 13 ad agencies and holding companies contacted by Ad Age said the mandate will not affect their re-opening plans.
"We welcome it. It's time to move on from COVID," said Judith Carr-Rodriguez, partner and CEO of Fig, which has a flexible work model in place, meaning employees have the option to determine where they work. The agency has since spring required employees to be vaccinated in order to come into the office. Currently all of the agency’s 103 employees are vaccinated, a spokeswoman for Fig confirmed.
“This really comes down to common sense and looking out for the well-being of the people who show up—whether in person or virtually—every day. It goes beyond good business sense; it’s people sense,” said Bill Koenigsberg, president, CEO and founder of Horizon Media, which has already mandated a vaccine policy for all those who come into the office.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
For digital product agency Work & Co, the most recent announcement also does not impact the policy it already had in place, a spokeswoman said. The company already requires anyone coming into their New York office—including team members, clients, and vendors—to be vaccinated. The same goes for WPP's Grey, which also requires people to wear masks when not at their desks, a spokesman said.
Some agencies with offices outside New York have similar measures in place. “Pereira O’Dell is following the requirements of our local governments where we have offices, including New York City and San Francisco and will follow any upcoming or future local, state or federal guidelines,” Mona Gonzalez, president-East, said. “Currently, we require employees to be vaccinated to come into the offices. We don't have an official policy that all employees must be vaccinated, since we have a large number of employees across the country who work remotely. Additionally, we follow guidelines for all productions, including those set by external groups."
She added: "But whenever we have the option to give people the freedom to choose, we will. Given our work with the Ad Council on the vax campaign, we learned we can make way more progress with vaccination numbers when we give people some space to get informed and make their own decisions.”
Holding companies contacted by Ad Age said they will continue to monitor the situation as vaccines and the rise of the omicron variant are global issues extending beyond the U.S.