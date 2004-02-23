HSBC CUTS PUBLICIS FROM GLOBAL REVIEW

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- HSBC Group cut Publicis Groupe from its ongoing global marketing services review, a spokeswoman for the London-based banking and financial services company said. Four holding companies in mid-January were Related Stories: HSBC PUTS GLOBAL MARKETING ACCOUNT IN REVIEW Search Limited to Interpublic, WPP, Publicis and Omnicom Agency teams from Interpublic (Lowe, London; Initative Media; MRM and Plus Consultancy Group); WPP Group (J. Walter Thompson and Red Cell; MindShare and 141 Worldwide) and Omnicom Group ( AMV BBDO; OMD and PHD; and Proximity) will be briefed on a strategic assignment next month. Peter Stringham, head of marketing at HSBC, said, "We want to consolidate all of our marketing services business within one holding company. ... However, we do not know if that is possible. If ... we opt instead to select agencies in an a la carte manner, then we'll put Zenith back in the mix." A final decision is expected in May.