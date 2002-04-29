HYUNDAI CLOSE TO NAMING AGENCY FOR $160 MILLION ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Hyundai Motor America, Fountain Valley, Calif., is expected early this week to award its $160 million national creative account. The South Korean importer was said to be discussing compensation with Publicis Groupe's Publicis & Hal Riney, San Francisco, according to several executives with knowledge of the situation. Consultant Select Related Stories: FCB WEST DROPS OUT OF HYUNDAI REVIEW Four Shops Left to Chase $160 Million Creative Account HYUNDAI NARROWS $160 MILLION REVIEW Five Will Move On to Next Round HYUNDAI NAMES REVIEW SEMIFINALISTS $160 Million Creative Account at Stake Riney at deadline hadn't returned calls. A Hyundai official said the company was discussing compensation with all finalists: Riney; Publicis West, Seattle; independent Richards Group, Dallas; and the incumbent, Cordiant Communications Group's Bates USA West, Irvine, Calif. A Publicis West spokeswoman and a Bates executive said their agencies are not in compensation talks. Richards at deadline hadn't returned calls.