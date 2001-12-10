HYUNDAI HEARS PITCHES IN U.S. MEDIA REVIEW

DETROIT (AdAge.com) -- A spokesman for Hyundai Motor America, Fountain Valley, Calif., offered the first public comment last week regarding its South Korean parent's review for the consolidated U.S. media of Hyundai and sibling Kia Motors America. The spokesman said Friday the goal of the review is "to achieve savings from economies of scale and identify other potential benefits." Presentations were in South Korea the week of Dec. 3. The spokesman said no decision had been made as of Dec. 7, and he was unable to confirm that the final winner will not be decided until top Korean executives return to Korea. Incumbent Cordiant Communications' Bates West USA, Irvine, Calif., wasn't invited to pitch.