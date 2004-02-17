INITIATIVE RETAINS AOL'S $300 MILLION MEDIA ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- America Online today awarded its $300 million U.S. media account to Interpublic Group of Cos.' Initiative Media, a spokeswoman for the marketer said. Initiative, which was the incumbent agency, Related Stories: STARCOM MEDIAVEST DROPS OUT OF AOL MEDIA REVIEW Confirms $300 Million Account Would Create a Conflict AOL NARROWS $300 MILLION U.S. MEDIA REVIEW TO THREE Carat, Starcom MediaVest, Initiative Advance AOL READIES RFP FOR $300 MILLION U.S. MEDIA REVIEW Awards $50 Million U.K. Account to Grey Worldwide Joe Redling, AOL's chief marketing officer, said, "They [Initiative] know us well and used that knowledge and experience to up the ante in this review to develop a larger, more strategic relationship, with innovative programs that will extend AOL's exposure in new and effective ways." Contender drops out A third contender, Publicis Groupe's Starcom MediaVest Group, Chicago, withdrew from the review last week. Starcom unit of Starcom MediaVest Group had pitched AOL but counts Walt Disney Co. as a major client. Boston-based consultancy Pile & Co. conducted the review for the Dulles, Va.-based Internet giant, part of Time Warner. Today's decision caps off a busy agency review season for the marketer, which also reviewed its $60 million interactive creative and media account. AOL retained independent Digitas and Omnicom Group's AtmosphereBBDO for the assignment.