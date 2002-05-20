INTEGER GROUP NAMED MASTERCARD'S PROMOTIONS AGENCY

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- MasterCard International hired Integer Group, Dallas, as its promotions agency to replace Ryan Partnership, Westport, Conn., following a review. Morgan Anderson Consulting, New York, handled the review, which included four undisclosed shops. The Purchase, N.Y.-based credit card company is still seeking an interactive shop to join independent Avenue A, Seattle and New York, on its interactive roster. Spending on the account was undisclosed, but MasterCard spent $197.4 million in U.S. media in 2001, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR.