Intel picks Dentsu Aegis Network as global media agency of record

A man poses for a photograph in front of Intel Corp. signage in front of the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Intel has selected a Dentsu Aegis Network solution called "Team Intel" as its global media agency of record.

The Santa Clara, California-based technology company's new media team will handle digital, social, programmatic, search, offline media and analytics, staffed by people from the networks's shops including Carat, Merkle and Amnet. The team will work closely with creative agency McGarryBowen and Intel's other creative shops. Intel will continue to work with incumbents iProspect and Cardinal Path for search and digital marketing.

The incumbent is OMD. When the shop won Intel's media duties in 2008, the global account was valued at $300 million.

The Team Intel relationship will handle hundreds of campaigns across more than 20 countries and the team will be located in regional hubs in Los Angeles, London, Singapore and Beijing, the holding company said in a statement.

The six-month review, held at the holding company level, was run by Joanne Davis Consulting.

Intel's VP of global marketing and communications Becky Brown said in a statement that the company needed a "global partner that excelled at combining data, technology and creativity to drive business results," which it found in Dentsu Aegis Network.

Intel Corp spent an estimated $86 million in the U.S. in 2017, according to Kantar Media.

Dentsu Aegis Network has had a string of media wins at the holding company level. In August, luxury goods conglomerate LVMH chose Dentsu Aegis Network to handle its media buying and planning in North America following a review. In May, the Network kept its grip on Microsoft's mammoth global media agency business after Microsoft held a review.