One week left to enter Breakthrough Experience Award

Credit: Patrick Butler

The A-List & Creativity Awards might be closed for entries, but here's one more chance for you to make your mark.

We've partnered with WP Engine on the Breakthrough Experience Award, a special honor to be announced at our upcoming A-List and Creativity Awards Gala that will recognize a campaign from 2018 that challenged conventional wisdom to create a breakthrough web or digital experience for a brand.

Specifically, we're looking for a campaign or experience that leveraged design and technology to deepen engagement with customers in new and exciting ways. Emerging or developing technologies like AR, VR or voice might be involved--or perhaps you employed tried and true tools in a completely unexpected way. The winning work will have demonstrated such ingenuity while ultimately increasing brand awareness and growth.

The entry deadline is February 15 at 5 p.m. EST. There is no fee to enter.

Here's what you need to know before starting your free entry:

The prize

Judged by Ad Age and WP Engine, the winning work will be announced at our A-List & Creativity Awards gala on April 15. The winner will receive an Interactive Badge to SXSW 2020 plus round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations for two people.

The rules

Entry is open to projects that debuted and ran at any point in the U.S. in 2018. All U.S. agencies of all marketing disciplines are eligible to enter.

You will be asked to submit a 350-word description and up to three pieces of supporting evidence to help explain why your work is deserving of this honor. The supporting evidence can consist of creative examples, PowerPoint decks, highlight reels, video case studies, etc. The work you submit should reference projects that were created, debuted and/or ran in 2018.

When was the deadline again?

February 15 at 5 p.m. EST.

How much does it cost?

Nothing. There is no fee to enter.

Also important

Anything you submit may be published. Do not submit anything that you wish to withhold as private information or that you do not have permission to share publically. This also includes ghost campaigns or imaginary or inflated revenue or billings figures.

Learn more here and enter here.