IPG posts third-quarter organic growth of 15%

Interpublic Group of Cos. posted third-quarter net organic revenue growth of 15% compared to last year’s third quarter, which was negative due to the impact of the pandemic. Net revenue in the quarter was up 15.7% year-over-year to $2.26 billion.

During IPG's earnings call this morning, CEO Philippe Krakowsky said he expects full-year 2021 organic growth of “approximately 11%,” which is ahead of the 9%-10% range the holding company had previously indicated last quarter. This would indicate IPG’s fourth quarter organic growth is estimated to come in around 8.4%.

Organic growth is a key financial measure that factors out acquisitions, divestitures and effects of exchange rates.

According to Krakowsky, the outlook is based on “expectations of a reasonably steady course of public health and global economic recovery.” The numbers for the full year also could be affected by project work heading into the fourth quarter, which Krakowsky says the company doesn’t have “full visibility” on, including work for this upcoming holiday season.

Getting further into the numbers

The U.S., which accounted for about 65% of IPG’s net revenue in the third quarter, delivered organic growth of 14.7%. International markets totaled 35% of IPG’s net revenue and saw 15.4% organic growth. Specifically, organic growth in the U.K. was 13.3% over last year; 11.8% in Continental Europe; 17.4% in the Asia Pacific region; and 20.3% in Latin America.

The IPG Dxtra segment—formed last year as an umbrella group of agencies including Weber Shandwick, Golin, FutureBrand, Octagon and Jack Morton—posted organic growth of 18.6%, “reflecting double-digit increases” across each of the agencies, Krakowsky said.