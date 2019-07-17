IPG's Andy Polansky promoted to chairman and CEO of Constituency Management Group
Interpublic Group of Cos.' Weber Shandwick CEO Andy Polansky has been promoted to chairman and chief executive of Constituency Management Group (CMG).
Polanksy, who has been CEO of Weber Shandwick since 2012, also becomes executive chairman of the public relations firm. Gail Heimann, who has served as global president of Weber Shandwick since 2013, succeeds Polansky in the CEO role. These changes are effective immediately.
CMG is a wholly owned unit of the holding company that spans more than 7,000 employees across specialty agencies and firms in PR, experiential, brand consulting, digital and social, among other disciplines. Shops under its umbrella include Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, Jack Morton, DeVries Global, Current Global, Rogers & Cowan and FutureBrand.
"Andy is the perfect choice for this role as he is a collaborative leader with a strong commitment to driving business results and core values and who has consistently evolved our offerings to stay ahead of client needs," IPG Chairman and CEO Michael Roth said in a statement.
Polansky meanwhile praised Heimann, calling her "the creative soul of our firm."
"She's a leading strategist, creative powerhouse and a standout in the industry who inspires risk-taking work that drives long-term results for clients," he added.
Polansky succeeds Frank Mergenthaler, who is retiring at the end of the year, in the CMG role. Mergenthaler is also chief financial officer and executive vice president of IPG, titles he will also relinquish at the end of 2019.
Jack Leslie will remain as Weber Shandwick's chairman.