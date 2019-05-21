IPG's Huge names Pete Stein new global CEO
Interpublic's Huge has named Pete Stein as global chief executive officer to replace Michael Koziol, who joined the agency last March. Huge said Koziol will be leaving to focus on private equity ventures in retail, e-commerce and media and entertainment.
Stein's appointment is effective immediately. He most recently was general manager of Fullscreen, a digital video company that manages a network of creators' channels across social platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Snapchat. He is credited with doubling the size of that business, increasing shareholder value and ultimately leading Fullscreen to be acquired by AT&T in 2018.
Stein previously also spent nearly a dozen years at Publicis Groupe digital agency Razorfish (now part of Publicis Sapient), where he served as CEO from July 2013 to December 2014. He left Razorfish at the start of Publicis' massive restructuring that began with its digital agency properties and led to the formation of its "Power of One" model.
"Pete is a strong collaborator who builds cultures defined by inclusion, teamwork and growth. We couldn’t be more excited to bring him to our company," IPG Chairman and CEO Michael Roth said in a statement, adding "we thank Michael Koziol for his leadership throughout his tenure at Huge."
Koziol took over as global CEO last March, when Huge co-founder and former chief executive Aaron Shapiro left the agency after 13 years to pursue a new unspecified venture. It is still unclear what that venture is. According to his LinkedIn profile, Shapiro is still "working on a new company."
Koziol had joined Huge five years prior to becoming the chief executive and co-founded the agency's Atlanta office.
Stein will be based in Brooklyn, leading 1,400 people across 13 offices. Huge said his appointment follows recent new wins for the agency including Brooks, Sinai Health Foundation, Value Retail and Realtor.com.