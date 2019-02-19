Isobar gets its first U.S. CCO, Droga5 promotes two ECDs

Ricardo Salema Credit: Isobar

Isobar promoted Ricardo Salema from executive creative director to the newly created role of chief creative officer for the U.S. He joined the agency 12 years ago and has worked with clients including Adidas, HBO, Royal Caribbean, NBC Universal, Sotheby's, Zwilling and Shiseido. He also worked with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan on the experiential VR project for his single "Aeronaut," which earned the Digital Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions.

Anthony Reeves Credit: Wunderman

Anthony Reeves has been appointed chief creative officer at Wunderman Seattle. Previously, he created consultancy ReevesJones and was executive creative director at Amazon. Prior to that, he was chief creative officer of Publicis Moxie and has held positions at FCB, LMVH, BBDO and JWT, working on brands including Nike, Verizon, Brawny, Carnival, Wells Fargo, L'Oreal and Diageo.

Droga5 Credit: Karen Land Short, Casey Rand

Droga5 New York promoted Casey Rand and Karen Land Short to executive creative directors. Previously, they served as group creative directors. Land Short joined the agency in 2012, and Rand a year later. They have worked on brands including Under Armour, the Clinton Foundation, Chase, Dixie, Prudential, Newcastle, YMCA, CoverGirl and the National Women's Law Center.

Hope Nardini Credit: Johannes Leonardo

Johannes Leonardo hired Hope Nardini as creative director. She joins from McCann New York where she was responsible for Verizon. She has also worked at Leo Burnett and BBDO in Chicago on brands including Cheez-It, Esurance, Raid and 5Gum.

Mark Taylor Credit: MeringCarson

Mark Taylor joins California agency MeringCarson as chief creative officer, replacing Greg Carson in the role. Most recently, he ran his own firm, working with brands including 3M, Ford, GMC, Intel, Pizza Hut, Rolex, Taco Bell and Tesla. He also served as EVP, chief creative officer at Energy BBDO and held positions at Fallon, GSD&M and Crispin, Porter & Bogusky, where he worked on campaigns like "Subservient Chicken" and "Small Business Saturday."

Katie Carruthers, Anthea Goodrick Credit: RAPP

RAPP UK appointed Katie Carruthers as creative director and Anthea Goodrick as associate creative director, with customized contracts that promote work/life balance. Carruthers joins from DigitasLBi and has worked with brands including Nivea, O2, HSBC and Danone. She also wrote a young adult sci-fi book during maternity leave. Goodrick is returning to work after launching a small business and maternity leave and was previously at LIDA, Karmarama and in-house at ITV Creative London, working on brands such as Boots, Ikea and Glenfiddich.

Kevin Skobac, Elisa Silva, John Swartz Credit: SS&K

SS&K promoted Elisa Silva to managing director, clients & culture. She joined the agency three years ago from Barton F. Graf and has worked at Wieden & Kennedy, 72andSunny and JWT. Kevin Skobac was promoted to managing director, strategy group. He has spent nine years at SS&K and worked on youth marketing efforts for Barack Obama's 2012 campaign. John Swartz was promoted to managing director, production & operations and worked on the Obama campaign project as well. Previously, he was VP, head of integrated production at Saatchi & Saatchi and worked on Motorola at Draftfcb.

Zack McDonald Credit: B-Reel

Zack McDonald joins B-Reel Stockholm as a creative director. Previously, he worked on Nike and Amazon at R/GA in Portland. He has also held positions at Kesselskramer in Amsterdam, McCann New York and Anomaly, working with clients including Ikea, Converse and Johnnie Walker.