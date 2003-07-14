J.P. MORGAN CHASE IN TALKS WITH AGENCIES

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- J.P. Morgan Chase is talking to agencies for ideas, said an executive familiar with the situation. Interpublic Group of Cos.' Foote, Cone & Belding Worldwide, New York, which handles the company's consumer banking, declined to comment. A spokeswoman for J.P. Morgan Chase said, "From time to time we may seek more than a single view on an assignment." J.P. Morgan Chase spent about $14 million in measured media in 2002 on consumer-services businesses, according to TNS Media Intelligence/CMR.