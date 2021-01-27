Jacqueline Lovelock to lead R/GA’s new health care practice
Marketing pro Jacqueline Lovelock has joined R/GA to lead the creative giant’s newly formed health care practice, which aims to “expand brand design and innovation work to the growing healthcare space,” the consultancy says.
Lovelock, whose new title at R/GA is “managing director, healthcare,” will oversee work for big-name health industry clients including AdventHealth, Cigna and Evernorth, using technology-oriented marketing solutions to connect those brands with consumers.
“We are thrilled that Jacqueline has brought her deep consulting, branding and creative experience to R/GA,” says the Interpublic Group of Cos.’ consultancy’s global CEO Sean Lyons, who adds that he’s looking forward to growing R/GA’s footprint in the health care space in 2021.
And he’s not alone; many major agencies and creative shops, which once collectively regarded the health care and “Big Pharma” spaces as advertising no-gos, have been clamoring to cash in on the sector that’s now red hot.
“As healthcare changes dramatically, leaders in the space are seeking partners to help them innovate quickly by building new brands, designing new experiences and launching them into the world––much like we’ve done for Evernorth and others over the past few years,” Lyons says.
Lovelock’s resume speaks for itself: A marketing veteran with more than two decades of experience in the brand consulting and creative development spaces, she holds a bachelor’s degree from Australia’s University of Canberra.
Before signing to lead’s R/GA health practice, she previously served as the senior VP, strategic planning director at FCB Health in New York, as well as the senior VP of experience strategy at McCann Health.