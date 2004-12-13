JAGUAR PICKS CONSULTANTS FOR AD ACCOUNT REVIEW

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Ford Motor Co.'s Jaguar Cars has hired a pair of agency consultants, Roth Associates, New York, and Agency Assessments International, London, to handle its global review for its Jaguar brand, the company said in a statement. Jaguar, which is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and Coventry, U.K., put the account, handled by WPP Group's Y&R Advertising and Wunderman, direct marketing agency, into review in early November. The incumbents intend to defend the business. WPP has a longtime relationship with parent Ford, but Jaguar management has said it will talk to agencies outside the WPP family. March 2005 The automaker said it anticipates that the review will be completed by the end of March 2005. Roth and Agency Assessments competed against two other consulting firms, AAR Partners, New York and London, and SRI International, Santa Monica, Calif.