JIM BEAM ACCOUNT GOES TO BBDO

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Jim Beam Brands Co. awarded its $15 million to $20 million advertising account to Omnicom Group's BBDO Worldwide, Chicago. The decision ends a seven-month review Chief marketing officer "It was our goal to select the agency that best understands our priority brands and core consumers," Tom Flocco, chief operating officer for the Fortune Brands-owned Jim Beam Brands Worldwide, said in a statement. Mr. Flocco took over the review process after Fortune's chief marketing officer, Tom Hernquist, resigned unexpectedly in April to take the top marketing post at Hershey Foods. BBDO, which once handled spirits brands for Allied Domecq, competed against finalists Omnicom Group's Element 79 Partners, Chicago, and Interpublic Group of Cos.' Carmichael Lynch, Minneapolis. The account's incumbent, WPP Group's Y&R Advertising, Chicago, didn't make the final round. AAR Partners, New York, conducted the review. Media will continue to be handled by WPP's Mediaedge:cia through 2004.