JIM BEAM NAMES PHD MEDIA AGENCY OF RECORD

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Jim Beam Brands has selected Omnicom Group?s PHD, New York, as its U.S. media agency of record. All Beam brands PHD will handle buying and planning for Jim Beam brands including its namesake bourbon, Starbucks Coffee Liqueur and Knob Creek Bourbon. It replaces WPP Group?s Mediaedge:cia, New York. Mediaedge:cia retains the international business. Omnicom?s BBDO Worldwide, Chicago, is Jim Beam?s creative agency. Jim Beam, part of the consumer goods conglomerate Fortune Brands, spent $11.2 million in measured media behind its brands last year, nearly double the spending in 2003, according to figures from TNS Media Intelligence. Strategic placement ?We are confident our new partnership will lead to the strategic placement of our brand messages through a variety of media and will enhance our relationship with consumers,? Jim Beam's chief marketing officer, Beth Bronner, said in a prepared statement.