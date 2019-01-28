GS&P snags duo from Johannes Leonardo; Joan hires four creatives

Matt Edwards and Wes Phelan Credit: GS&P

Goodby Silverstein & Partners has hired Creative Directors Matt Edwards and Wes Phelan to oversee work for BMW. The team joins from Johannes Leonardo, where they were in charge of global creative work for the Adidas Originals business, including the "Original Is Never Finished" campaign.

Fernando Pasos, Mica Gallino, Bryce Hooton, Giancarlo Rodas Credit: Joan Creative

Joan Creative hired Mica Gallino and Bryce Hooton as associate creative directors, Fernando Pasos as creative director and Giancarlo Rodas as senior art director. Previously, Gallino was senior creative art director at Johannes Leonardo, working with Adidas and Bleacher Report. Hooton joins from Publicis New York and has worked with Diesel, Nissan, Wendy's and P&G. Passos joins from Energy BBDO, where he worked with clients like Bud Light, SC Johnson, Wrigley, Bayer and PepsiCo. Rodas worked at Impact BBDO Dubai and Circus Grey on Mars, KFC and Mercedes.

Kimberley Gardiner Credit: Mitsubishi NA

Mitsubishi Motors North America appointed Kimberley Gardiner to the newly created role of vice president and chief marketing officer. Gardiner has spent almost 20 years in comms for auto brands like Toyota, Scion and Lexus. Most recently, she was director of marketing communications for Kia Motors North America.

Angela Zepeda Credit: Innocean

Innocean promoted Angela Zepeda to SVP, managing director, brand management. She will oversee all operations on the Hyundai business, including creative, planning and media operations. Previously, she was SVP, business development. Prior to that, she was CEO of Quigley Simpson, and she was president and chief marketing officer for Lowe Campbell Ewald, Los Angeles, working with brands like Ghirardelli, Chicken of the Sea, LifeLock, Covered California and Kaiser Permanente. She has also held positions at Rapp Collins, Doner, Foote Cone & Belding, Team One and TBWA/Chiat Day in Los Angeles.

Luke Devlin, Conor Byrne, Rheanne Sleiman, Paul Gledhill Credit: Will

Independent Vancouver agency Will hired Copywriter Luke Devlin and Designers Paul Gledhill and Conor Byrne. Devlin recently joined from Camp Pacific where he worked on brands like Honda, MTS and BC Ferries, while Gledhill and Byrne both worked at Kaldor. Account Supervisor Rheanne Sleiman also joins from Cossette where she worked on the McDonald's account.

Justin Cyganiewicz Credit: Fuseideas

Justin Cyganiewicz joins Boston-based Fuseideas as executive creative director. Previously he spent three years with Fidelity Investments, most recently as group creative director. He also spent eight years with Digitas LBi as VP, group creative director, working on clients including General Motors, Staples, Bank of America and P&G. He has held positions at MMB, Boston Web Design and RDW Group.