John Hancock parent hires Dentsu for global media and creative

Manulife has hired Dentsu for global media and creative following a competitive review that lasted six months. The 134-year old insurance company operates as John Hancock in the U.S. Manulife previously used various agencies with responsibilities based on the market and offering, according to Global Chief Marketing Officer Karen Leggett. Dentsu will create a dedicated team for the account.
Dentsu previously held some creative and media business in Asia, so the win marks an expansion of its remit, according to a Dentsu spokeswoman.
Dentsu operated as the company’s Canada agency-of-record before Deloitte Digital’s Heat was named lead global creative agency and WPP’s m/SIX and Wunderman Thompson took on global media planning, buying and analytics in 2017. Heat, m/SIX, and Wunderman Thompson weren’t immediately available for comment
According to Leggett, Manulife was looking for an agency that was data-driven and had a global footprint in Asia, where the company has seen significant growth. "We also wanted a partner that shared that similar excitement for customer obsession and for digital transformation," adding that with Dentsu, "we felt there was a real meeting of minds around this concept of customer obsession and how that needed to translate into the creative.”