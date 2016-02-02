JWT Gears Up for Data Battlefield with Wearable Tech Alliance

J. Walter Thompson Company has teamed up with wearable health tracking company Mio Global to provide clients with access to new data, innovations and content. Through the strategic alliance, JWT will have access to Mio's new fitness technology, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), which replaces the old 10,000-step metric with a customized analysis based on a person's own heart rate data. Lucie Greene, JWT's worldwide director of innovation, said the agency is excited about the prospect of introducing Mio for potential licensing opportunities, as well as research opportunities. The shop is opening an in-house health and wellness lab as part of the alliance, which will be spearheaded by Ms. Greene. Together, Mio and JWT will work on co-branded research, content and products based on trends and insights, she said. JWT Worldwide Chairman-CEO Gustavo Martinez said joining forces with Mio helps the agency in the mobile space, as well as wearable technology, which is an area of interest for many clients. He added that it's a great example of "the marriage between consumer insights, innovation and technology and creative expertise." The agency will "absolutely" launch more partnerships going forward as part of its "mission to offer clients pioneering solutions," said Mr. Martinez. He said additional partnerships could take place in sectors such as health, financial services, personal services, and wellness and food. From Mio's perspective, CEO Liz Dickinson said the relationship is perfect because it helps the brand craft its own message and communicate its new PAI offering to consumers and other companies. "We're hoping to get a real understanding of the key points around consumer motivations, lifestyle behaviors and things that cause people to change behaviors because we're so excited about the potential of these technologies – both wearables and PAI – to really change people's lives, so we want to make sure we're communicating to our customers and people around the world in the most effective way possible," said Ms. Dickinson. In addition to collaborating on research and content, JWT is serving as Mio's creative agency partner. The shop will help Mio with digital strategies and consumer engagement and potential TV or print work in the future. Ms. Dickinson said Mio also has the opportunity to explore integrated campaigns or partnerships with PAI and other JWT clients. The PAI algorithm, which was based on a study of more than 60,000 individuals over 20 years, has been clinically proven to extend lifespans by up to a decade, she said. Mio's PR agency partner, Uproar PR out of Orlando, Florida, will also help promote the brand's partnership with JWT. JWT has no financial stake in Mio Global.