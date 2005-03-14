KAPLAN THALER WINS TROJAN CONDOM AD ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Condom marketer Church & Dwight has awarded Publicis Groupe's Kaplan Thaler Group, New York, creative advertising duties for its Trojan condom brands following a review, according to an executive familiar with the matter. The work was previously handled in-house. Jim Daniels, director of personal care for Church & Dwight, declined to comment on the review, saying, "We've made no announcement." $6.5 million The company spent $6.5 million in measured media to advertise Trojan from January to October 2004, according to TNS Media Intelligence. Other agencies vying for the business could not be determined at press time. The change comes as Princeton, N.J.-based Church & Dwight, which also owns Arm & Hammer brands and Arrid deodorant, is rearranging its marketing operations and agency relationships. Henry Kornhauser, the vice president for creative services who for many years oversaw Church & Dwight's in-house agency and network of freelancers and project shops, retired earlier this year and has not been replaced, according to executives close to the company. Colangelo Synergy Marketing Some of the work previously handled in-house has been outsourced to Colangelo Synergy Marketing of Darien, Conn. But other Church & Dwight brands, including Arm & Hammer products and Arrid, for now continue to be handled on a project basis by shops that include Joey Co., New York, and Ferrara & Co., Princeton. Media buying and planning, according to executives familiar with the matter, is also in review. The incumbent, RJ Palmer, New York, is believed to be defending the $60 million account. Other agencies vying for the business include Interpublic Group of Cos.' Frontier Communications, a unit of Universal McCann, as well as Maxus, a unit of WPP Group. At press time, calls to the agencies were not returned, and the marketer could not be reached. RJ Palmer has handled Church & Dwight's account since 1997. ~ ~ ~ Matthew Creamer contributed to this report.