KFC hires Spark Foundry as its U.S. media agency

Wieden+Kennedy had previously handled the account since 2018
By Brian Bonilla. Published on January 11, 2022.
Last call for entries: Today is the deadline for Ad Age's 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards
20220111_kfcSparkFoundry_3x2
Credit: Bloomberg

KFC has awarded Spark Foundry its U.S. media business, according to multiple people close to the situation. The Publicis Groupe agency won the account following a competitive review that started in September and included WPP’s Wavemaker and Interpublic Group of Cos.' UM.

Wieden+Kennedy previously held the account since 2018 and was eliminated early in the review process. The win reunites the agency and the Yum Brands chain, since Spark had briefly handled the U.S account for a year prior to W+K taking over.

Spark Foundry referred comments to the client. KFC wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The review was conducted by SRI Consulting, which wasn’t available for comment. The results of the food chain’s creative agency review, which includes agencies FCB, Johannes Leonardo, Mullen, Fig and Arnold vying for the business, is still unknown.

This marks a growth of the relationship between the agency and Yum Brands, given that Spark Foundry already handles media for Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

The U.S. is a critical piece of KFC’s overall business, accounting for 18% of KFC’s sales in 2020, behind China, its largest market, with 27% of sales. The news comes as the chain's U.S. systemwide sales are on the rise: They increased 11% in the first six months of 2021 while its same-store sales, a key metric that tracks performance at longstanding locations, rose 12%.

This week the chain rolled out its new plant-based “Beyond Fried Chicken” offering nationwide with the help of YouTube star and influencer Liza Koshy. In November, KFC appointed Nintendo veteran, Nick Chavez as its new chief marketing officer following the departure of Andrea Zahumensky in April.

The new year seems to be a continuation of Publicis Groupe’s hot win streak in 2021, especially on the media side. In December Spark Foundry was named media agency of record for Facebook, which is now Meta. The company also won McDonald’s U.S. media business in December and handles Inspire Brands, which includes the Arby’s and Dunkin chain, along with Chick-Fil-A.  Last year, the holding company also picked up media assignments for Eli Lilly and Stellantis.

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

