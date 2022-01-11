KFC hires Spark Foundry as its U.S. media agency

KFC has awarded Spark Foundry its U.S. media business, according to multiple people close to the situation. The Publicis Groupe agency won the account following a competitive review that started in September and included WPP’s Wavemaker and Interpublic Group of Cos.' UM.
Wieden+Kennedy previously held the account since 2018 and was eliminated early in the review process. The win reunites the agency and the Yum Brands chain, since Spark had briefly handled the U.S account for a year prior to W+K taking over.
Spark Foundry referred comments to the client. KFC wasn’t immediately available for comment.
The review was conducted by SRI Consulting, which wasn’t available for comment. The results of the food chain’s creative agency review, which includes agencies FCB, Johannes Leonardo, Mullen, Fig and Arnold vying for the business, is still unknown.
