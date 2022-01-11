KFC hires Spark Foundry as its U.S. media agency

This marks a growth of the relationship between the agency and Yum Brands, given that Spark Foundry already handles media for Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

The U.S. is a critical piece of KFC’s overall business, accounting for 18% of KFC’s sales in 2020, behind China, its largest market, with 27% of sales. The news comes as the chain's U.S. systemwide sales are on the rise: They increased 11% in the first six months of 2021 while its same-store sales, a key metric that tracks performance at longstanding locations, rose 12%.

This week the chain rolled out its new plant-based “Beyond Fried Chicken” offering nationwide with the help of YouTube star and influencer Liza Koshy. In November, KFC appointed Nintendo veteran, Nick Chavez as its new chief marketing officer following the departure of Andrea Zahumensky in April.

The new year seems to be a continuation of Publicis Groupe’s hot win streak in 2021, especially on the media side. In December Spark Foundry was named media agency of record for Facebook, which is now Meta. The company also won McDonald’s U.S. media business in December and handles Inspire Brands, which includes the Arby’s and Dunkin chain, along with Chick-Fil-A. Last year, the holding company also picked up media assignments for Eli Lilly and Stellantis.

