KFC is asking consumers to fund its creative

Credit: KFC

KFC is taking a new approach to its marketing: crowdfunding.

For its latest stunt, the fast-food chain is asking people to pitch in and fund, via Indiegogo, one of five ideas in a so-called Innovation Lab. Customers can also offer creative advice. (Well, they are forking over money).

Should a project become fully backed by supporters, KFC will produce the funded idea. For smaller contributions, the company is offering KFC Innovations Lab-branded swag, such as sweatpants or a ... 3-D puffy sticker pack. If a project doesn't reach its target goal, all contributions will be refunded to individual supporters.

The ideas that people can contribute to include "Kentucky Fried Hot Tub," which, as of Tuesday afternoon, had raised $95.